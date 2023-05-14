Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

