Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

NYSE:LLY opened at $434.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.85 and a 200-day moving average of $357.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

