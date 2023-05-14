ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.31 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. ELIS has a total market cap of $21.31 million and approximately $54.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,947.51 or 0.99997547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10607112 USD and is down -10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

