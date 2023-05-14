Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELMUY remained flat at $30.64 during trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

