Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Invests $2.34 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Oracle makes up about 2.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.92. The company has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.