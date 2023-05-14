Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Invests $2.34 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Oracle makes up about 2.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.92. The company has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
