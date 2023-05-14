Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Invests $330,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.