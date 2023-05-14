Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Blackstone comprises about 1.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

