Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $242.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

