Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,284. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

