Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

