Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $6.08 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $237,238.82 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,535,499 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

