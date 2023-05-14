Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,752 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 1.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Energy Transfer worth $29,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,373,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,785. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

