Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on E shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
ENI Stock Up 0.4 %
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that ENI will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Read More
