Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Shares of EGLX stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
