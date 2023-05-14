Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,883,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

