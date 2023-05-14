Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,329,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,578. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 84.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 392,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,478.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

