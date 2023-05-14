Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Targa Resources by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,757,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.