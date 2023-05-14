Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 1,388,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

