Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.34 or 0.00067646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $61.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,104.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00308977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00568511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00426128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,931,701 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

