Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.41. 2,281,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,952. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.30.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

