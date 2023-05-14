Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,385 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,745. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

