Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 358,056 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 358,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 2.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of TBF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.53. 241,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,529. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

