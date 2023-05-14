Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,583 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $204.22. 2,252,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $199.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

