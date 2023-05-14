Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,833. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.60.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

