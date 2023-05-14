Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 427,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 4.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,401. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $818.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.