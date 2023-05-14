Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,166,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,114,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

