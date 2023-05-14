Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.41. 2,281,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,952. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.30.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.