Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 141,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) by 240.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVE were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSE EVEX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,665. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. EVE has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

