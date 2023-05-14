Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.