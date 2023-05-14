EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 993,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $129,121.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,627.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,995 shares of company stock worth $167,020. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. 365,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,721. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.19 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

