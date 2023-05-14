Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.17. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,920,321 shares of company stock worth $16,135,619 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

