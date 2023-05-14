Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 70.16% and a negative net margin of 98.11%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exagen stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

