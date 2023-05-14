Fei USD (FEI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.30 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,892.12 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93689095 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,649,441.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.