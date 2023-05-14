Financial Advisory Group Invests $203,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE MO remained flat at $45.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,602,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,990. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

