Financial Advisory Group Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,992. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

