Financial Advisory Group Sells 155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.47. 3,438,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,592. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

