Financial Advisory Group Sells 1,862 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,700. The firm has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

