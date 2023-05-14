Financial Contrast: Charlie’s (CHUC) versus Its Peers

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Charlie’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.70% -83.78% 22.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 213 564 812 43 2.42

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 107.35%. Given Charlie’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -10.00 Charlie’s Competitors $278.54 million -$110.28 million -1.57

Charlie’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.