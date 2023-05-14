Financial Survey: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 50.88 Ingles Markets $5.78 billion 0.27 $272.76 million $13.04 6.24

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Ingles Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Ingles Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Ingles Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus price target of C$31.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.98%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Ingles Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 4.28% 19.31% 10.78%

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products. The perishables products include meat, produce, deli, and bakery. The Others consists of fluid dairy operations and shopping center rentals. The company was founded by Robert P. Ingle in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, NC.

