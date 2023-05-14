FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 512 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average of $219.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

