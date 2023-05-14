FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.