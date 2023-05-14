FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $10.06 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

