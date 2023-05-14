FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

