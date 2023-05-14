FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $296.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

