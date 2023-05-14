FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6.44 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 265.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $227.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -446.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.