FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $7.29 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,589,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $392,468,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $233.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

