FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,760 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,646,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,715,000 after purchasing an additional 247,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

