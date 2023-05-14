FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 495 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $61,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,010,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $444.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

