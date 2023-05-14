Firestone Capital Management Invests $202,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,198,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,244,002. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

