Firestone Capital Management Invests $213,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.22. 12,932 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

