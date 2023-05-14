Firestone Capital Management Sells 5,498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,729,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,558. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

